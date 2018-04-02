Sen. Richard Blumenthal holds town hall on gun violence at Branford High

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of students turned out for a gun violence town hall meeting at Branford High School Monday with Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“I just think it was great of Sen. Blumenthal’s office to reach out and just take our questions as they came and hear what was important to us,” said student Mary Olejarczyk.

“I think it’s great that Washington is reaching out to students and listening to us on the issues that are important us,” said Andrew DeBenedictis, a junior at Branford High.

The teens scribbled tough questions on strips of paper to grill the senator on, including how to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill. The savvy students lined up one-by-one for more than an hour for their chance to speak.

The town hall was born out of the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. and the recent nationwide school walkout to demand gun reform.

“The key social change movements all have been driven and powered by young people” Sen. Blumenthal told News 8’s Mario Boone. “Unfolding right before our eyes is another powerful and historic social change movement to stop gun violence,” he continued.

The students vow that momentum for gun reform will not be lost.