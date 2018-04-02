Silver Alert issued for 4-month-old from Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old missing out of Bristol on Monday night.

According to police, the alert has been issued for Symphony Hannah.

Officials say she stands around two feet tall and weights approximately 18 pounds.

Police believe she may be in the custody of her parents, 20-year-old Titana Jackson and 24-year-old Sidney Hannah.

Authorities were unable to provide a picture of Symphony.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police by calling 860-584-3011.

