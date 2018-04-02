Spring snow causes slick road conditions for morning commuters

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Although it’s spring, the snow is falling in many areas across the state on Monday morning.

Those side roads could be slippery in many communities due to the snow. So before you head out the door, you’ll want to check the road conditions in the video above.

Residents are urged to leave extra time this morning to clear off your cars and sidewalks. Drivers should also take it slow and leave extra room between cars during the morning commute as roads could be slick.

The snow is expected to taper off by the afternoon with most of it accumulating on the grassy surfaces and sidewalks.

