Spring snow causes slick road conditions for morning commuters

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Although it’s spring, the snow is falling in many areas across the state on Monday morning.

Those side roads could be slippery in many communities due to the snow. So before you head out the door, you’ll want to check the road conditions in the video above.

Good morning!! Snow flakes are flying in parts of the state. If you could- take a peak outside and let us know where you are and what it’s doing in your yard! THANK YOU! It helps a lot ❄❄WTNH News 8 — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) April 2, 2018

Residents are urged to leave extra time this morning to clear off your cars and sidewalks. Drivers should also take it slow and leave extra room between cars during the morning commute as roads could be slick.

The snow is expected to taper off by the afternoon with most of it accumulating on the grassy surfaces and sidewalks.