Stella Artois issues beer recall

(WTNH) — Some bottles of Stella Artois beer are being recalled.

Officials say the beer is being recalled because some bottles may contain pieces of glass.

The recall only affects some bottled beer, not cans or kegs.

Customers who purchased the recalled alcohol may be entitled to reimbursement.

