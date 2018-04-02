Stella Artois issues beer recall

(WTNH) — Some bottles of Stella Artois beer are being recalled.

Officials say the beer is being recalled because some bottles may contain pieces of glass.

Recall News: More than 600,000 pacifier holders recalled due to choking hazard

The recall only affects some bottled beer, not cans or kegs.

Customers who purchased the recalled alcohol may be entitled to reimbursement.

Recall News: Studded jeans sold at Target recalled for cut hazard

For more information on this particular recall, you can click here.