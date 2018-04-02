Stretch Your Dollar: Longest lasting cars

(WTNH) — As the weather breaks, you may be looking to trade in your wheels for a newer ride. We are stretching your dollar with a look at which cars last longest.

It may be time to spring into a new ride.

But before you put money on the latest and greatest, Consumer Reports (https://bit.ly/2wj5t9A) say there are a few that last the long haul.

Their top 10 list is dominated by Toyota and Honda models, but Ford‘s F-150 pickup truck is also on it.

As for the Toyota models, there is the Camry, which is considered one of the best mid-sized sedans around.

The Japanese automotive manufacturer’s Prius is also including in the list. It has the added bonus of getting more than 50 miles per gallon overall.

Toyota’s 4-Runner, Highlander and Corolla were also on the list.

The Honda models among the top 10 were the Accord and the CR-V. The Honda Civic has been proven to hold up over the long run as well.

Of course, you will need to do your part to make sure your car can keep running smoothly for those 200,000 miles.

Remember to properly maintain the vehicle according to the owner’s manual and take care of problems that come up.

Consumer Reports says keeping the vehicle clean both inside and outside helps. You may notice small problems that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

