Tips for choosing a great summer camp

(WTNH) — Despite Monday’s snow, many families have summer on the mind.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is helping parents choose summer camps for kids.

The BBB suggests that parents pick a summer camp the same way they would choose a daycare center, by giving the facility a visit.

The BBB says you should ask a few questions, for example, “How long has the camp been in business? What are the camp director’s qualifications and experience? Are background checks performed on all staff and volunteers?”

