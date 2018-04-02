Tips for choosing a great summer camp

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
(File)

(WTNH) — Despite Monday’s snow, many families have summer on the mind.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is helping parents choose summer camps for kids.

The BBB suggests that parents pick a summer camp the same way they would choose a daycare center, by giving the facility a visit.

Related Content: Lake Compounce hiring for 2018 season

The BBB says you should ask a few questions, for example, “How long has the camp been in business? What are the camp director’s qualifications and experience? Are background checks performed on all staff and volunteers?”

For more tips and information, click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s