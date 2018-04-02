Tips for parents before your teen gets behind the wheel

(WTNH) — Many parents anxiously watch as their teenage children get behind the steering wheel for the first time. New Country Motor Cars wants to arm parents with viable driving tips in honor of April Distracted Teen Driving Month.

General Manager Job Pimentel, a father of 7, says the most important advice to remember before your child hits the open road, is to remind them to stay focused. Be sure your child takes care of any navigation, such as a GPS, before they begin driving.

Parents should also look out for new apps that allow parents to track location, speed and even shutting off the cell phone while the teen is driving