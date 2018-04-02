Today’s Dish: Thousands headed to White House for Easter egg roll

By Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, blows a whistle to begin an Easter Egg Roll race on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington during the annual White House Eastern Egg Roll. The White House is opening the gates for its biggest social event of the year, the annual Easter Egg Roll. Trump and his wife, Melania, are hosting festivities Monday, April 2, 2018, on the South Lawn for a crowd of nearly 30,000 adults and children. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy.  First Lady Melania Trump hosts the annual White House Easter egg roll.

Nearly 30,000 people attended. The tradition started during the Rutherford B. Hayes Administration in 1878.

There was also an underwater egg hunt off Key Largo in Florida Keys. It was all part of an annual fundraiser for children in need.

A homeowner found an 11 foot long alligator floating in the water. An alligator trapper managed to drag it out of the pool.

The “Roseanne” reboot has millions tuning in on Tuesday, After two episodes, the Conner Family has been renewed for a second season.

 

