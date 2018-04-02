Turkeys cause havoc on Connecticut roads

Related Coverage Tips for parents before your teen gets behind the wheel

(WTNH) — It was a near miss for a driver on Route 2.

A turkey smashed the windshield between the passenger and driver seat and was stuck half in and half out of the car.

Dan Hovey at Turnpike Motors Autobody says some people don’t even know the turkeys can fly. They may not fly high or fly far, but they do leave the ground.

“They really fly at a height that is level with the windshield, and they do a lot of damage,” he explained.

This weekend, it was bird-strike, after bird-strike, after bird-strike. It’s mating season for turkeys, and as the sun sets, the risk for an animal collision goes up. Wildlife accidents are reported on every major highway in Connecticut, and Hovey says with birds you have to remember they travel in flocks.

“There were nine turkeys that left the shoulder across 84, so you can imagine all of the cars flying around trying to avoid just these very large black objects,” he said.

And for a small bird, Hovey says they can do a lot of damage.

“A lot of times they can be 30 or 40 pounds, and it wouldn’t seem that a bird could do a lot of damage, but think about a 30 pound dumbbell being thrown at your vehicle. Obviously, it’s going to create a lot of damage,” Hovey said.

The torn bumpers and smashed hoods are a warning to drivers about all wildlife, from deer to bear to even moose as they become more active in the spring. But Hovey says the biggest problem with turkeys is that they are hard to see by the side of the road until the very last minute when they leap into the air.

“[Drivers], a lot of times, will dodge the turkey and hit other vehicles, hit street posts, and we will see this go on for the next three to four weeks. It is kind of a strange season for us, where are you are in your turkey-rutt season,” he added.

If you do strike wildlife, you should contact police so they can file a report so you will have something to show to your insurance company.