“U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign to begin across the state

(WTNH) — Police across the state of Connecticut will be out in full force cracking down on distracted driving.

Their efforts are part of their month-long campaign called, “U Drive, U Text, U Pay“.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are on their phones and don’t have their eyes on the road.

Violating the law can be costly, for a first offense drivers can be fined $150. A second offense is $300 and any more after that is $500 each.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,400 people across the United States were killed in 2016 due to distracted driving.