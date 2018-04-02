“U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign to begin across the state

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(File)

(WTNH) — Police across the state of Connecticut will be out in full force cracking down on distracted driving.

Their efforts are part of their month-long campaign called, “U Drive, U Text, U Pay“.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are on their phones and don’t have their eyes on the road.

Violating the law can be costly, for a first offense drivers can be fined $150. A second offense is $300 and any more after that is $500 each.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,400 people across the United States were killed in 2016 due to distracted driving.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s