Vote held on bill aimed at making insurance companies, policy holders more responsible for crumbling foundations

In this April 11, 2017 photo, numerous cracks run through a basement wall of Tim Heim's home in Willington, Conn. Home foundations in a part of the state are failing because of the presence of the mineral pyrrhotite in the concrete, and a growing number of homeowners are seeking financial relief from their town. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A judiciary committee bill voted on Monday would make insurance companies and policy holders more responsible for crumbling foundations.

The judiciary committee saw several members passing or not voting during the original roll call.

Senate Bill 518 would do several things, including change the homeowners policy language regarding the peril of collapse. It also extends the statute of limitations for peril of collapse issues and places a $20 fee on all homeowners and condo policies. It’s a legislative battle that is being fought more along geographic lines than party lines.

“This is a bill that is meant to move the process forward,” stated Judiciary Committee Co-Chair Sen. Paul Doyle (D). “Bring everyone to the table and try to assist these people ’cause, yes, it impacts the specific homeowners but I would argue it impacts the state as a whole.”

“Essentially, what we are doing is asking every homeowner in the state that has a homeowners policy to pay for claims that were never carried by insurance and we’re asking them to do that even if they don’t have the problems themselves,” explained Rep. Rob Samson (R) with the judiciary committee. “We need a solution, I don’t know if this is it.”

