Voters react to Esty’s decision not to seek re-election

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty says she will not seek re-election in the fall. This comes after troubling allegations about physical abuse and sexual harassment at the hands of her then chief of staff, Tony Baker, surfaced.

Esty, who represents Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District says she did not do enough to protect female staffers in her office. On Monday, Esty released a statement reading in part, “I could have and should have done better. To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down.”

It’s alleged Baker was not fired or suspended until three months after allegations about abuse and harassment surfaced and that the congresswoman paid him $5,000 in severance. Esty also admits she recommended Tony Baker for a job with Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun violence organization.

Some voters, including those in Congresswoman Esty’s district say the apology is not enough.

“She should resign and not be able to fulfill her commitments until November,” Edward Milne of Cheshire said. “I think it was a cover-up – her paying severance. I think she should have done the right thing and fired him, but she didn’t. She tried to get away with it and put him somewhere else.”

“I think she should have definitely resigned,” Megan Santinello said. “He should have been let go from his job from the get go and definitely not be given any sort of a severance.”

Connecticut’s top leaders were outspoken about the Congresswoman’s decision not to seek re-election. Governor Dannel Malloy released a statement reading in part, “too many facts about how this incident were handled fall short of appropriate standards.”

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy say Esty’s decision is the right one, but fall short of asking her to resign.

The state’s democratic party chair says this isn’t about politics, but rather real issues women face in the workplace.

