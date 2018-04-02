Westport police search for missing St. Vincent’s patient

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for a St. Vincent’s Behavior Health patient in Westport on Monday morning.

According to the Westport Police Department, officers are looking for 28-year-old Julio Munes who is a patient at St. Vincent’s Behavior Health located at 47 Long Lots Road.

Officials describe Munes as a male wearing all grey with no socks. They say he stands at 5’8″ and weighs 180 pounds.

The Westport Police Department is asking that anyone who sees Munes to call authorities at 9-1-1.