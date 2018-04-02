What you need to know about cigar smoking

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – 70-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent emergency open-heart surgery instead of the planned less invasive approach, as doctors repaired a heart valve located between his heart and lungs.

“One of the nice things with open surgery though is that you can see everything. It’s a very, very controlled environment and you are able to see exactly what you are doing,” explained Dr. John Forrest, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He says recovery though will likely take longer.

Still, don’t expect Schwarzenegger to give up cigars said fellow actor and close friend Sylvester Stallone.

This is a decision Dr. Forrest advises against, “The first warning for second hand smoke was applied not to cigarettes but to cigars.”

The cardiologist says toxins and chemicals in cigars and cigarettes have an adverse impact on cardiovascular health including increasing risk of heart attack, lung disease and cancer

“Really what those can do a lot is cause inflammation and we know that inflammation is not good for heart arteries for the valves and other things,” he explained.

This is something cigar smokers like Rob Maloney may not consider .

“Do you ever think about that? No, I don’t really think about that. I don’t do it often enough to think about quitting. It’s not a habit for me.” he said.

Dr. Forrest says you may not inhale as much when you smoke a cigar compared to a cigarette, but points out that regular cigar smoking, whether it be once a week or more frequently than that, can be detrimental.

Heart disease is the number one killer for both men and women.