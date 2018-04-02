‘Where’s Waldo?’ Search for the Character on Google Maps

By Published:
(Photo: Google)

(WTNH) — One of Google’s fun annual April Fool’s Day jokes of integrating characters, like Pac Man into the search engine in 2017, is now available in Google Maps this week; ‘Where’s Waldo’ is now a fun mini-game within the app and online. Download the latest version of Google Maps to be able to search for the iconic red-and-white striped, glasses-wearing character made famous by books of the same name.

To begin, open Google Maps and click on Waldo’s face as he waves on the screen. iOS, Android and desktop users will be able to search for him – as well as friends Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard and Odlaw – all over the world through this interactive game.

Share your Waldo spottings by tweeting @GoogleMaps on Twitter or on Instagram using #WaldoMaps. Have you spotted Waldo in Connecticut? Take a screenshot and tweet us @WTNH!

 

