Windsor Locks residential burglary remains unsolved

Related Coverage A warning to homeowners during the holidays about thieves

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential burglary in Windsor Locks remains unsolved on Monday night.

According to officials, a house on Cornwall Drive was burglarized Saturday night at approximately 9:21 p.m.

The Windsor Locks Police Department has a suspect, but has not identified the suspect at this time.

Related Content: A warning to homeowners during the holidays about thieves

Police are asking citizens to provide any information they may have to help identify the suspect.

Please share any information with the Windsor Locks Department at 860-627-1461.