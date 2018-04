Related Coverage Eat It Up: Yard Goats Announce New Food For The Season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats will open their season at home on Thursday against a club with New Haven roots.

The Yard Goats will take on the club formerly known as the New Haven Ravens, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Related Content: Eat It Up: Yard Goats Announce New Food For The Season

Hartford had the tarp down on the field on Monday to keep all the snow off of the perfectly manicured field at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.