TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been displaced after a fire involved two condominiums in Terryville on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, crews responded to a fire that involved two condominium units at 177 Bemis Street in the town of Terryville.

As a result of the fire, officials say four people have been displaced.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

