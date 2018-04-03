4th GOP Gubernatorial Debate set for Wednesday

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lack of funds will keep New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart off of the stage at Wednesday night’s GOP Gubernatorial Debate.

The debate is taking place at Stewart’s alma mater, New Britain High School.

Related Content: Bysiewicz announces run for governor

Stewart entered the race just a few weeks ago and has raised more than $100,000. However, that falls short of the fundraising threshold to participate.

“A year ago, all the gubernatorial candidates or people thinking about running came together and we agreed on a set of rules,” explained J.R. Romano, Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party. “I’m just a referee holding everyone accountable to the rules.”

Related Content: Ganim raises more than $500K for gubernatorial campaign

Stewart and her supporters plan to hold a pre-debate rally outside of the high school on Wednesday.

News 8 will have a debate pre-show on Facebook Live starting at 5:00 p.m. with Capitol Report host Tom Dudchik and News 8’s George Colli, along with a post-debate wrap up.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s