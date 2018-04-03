Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy

By Published:
FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on the giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Tyler Austin Miles, an operations director for Schlitterbahn, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail Friday, March 23, 2018 and is being held on $50,000 bond. Caleb Schwab died in August 2016 on the 17-story Verruckt water slide at the park in western Kansas City, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.

Trent Touchstone, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service in Dallas, said Tuesday that 72-year-old John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Monday.

Related: Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner

Schooley will be held in Dallas pending his arraignment and extradition to Kansas on charges that include second-degree murder.

1 12 waterslide death Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy
AUG. 8, 2016 – This June 2016 file photo provided by David Strickland shows Caleb Schwab, the son of Scott Schwab, a Kansas state lawmaker from Olathe. Caleb died Aug. 7, 2016, while riding the Verruckt, a waterslide that’s billed as the world’s largest, at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. (David Strickland via AP, File)

A Kansas grand jury last week indicted Schooley and Jeffrey Henry, a co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. The indictment alleges Schooley lacked technical or engineering expertise in amusement park rides.

Related content: Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park

Caleb Schwab died on the 17-story Verruckt ride in 2016 when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit an overhead loop.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s