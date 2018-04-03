American Idol Recap: Broken Hearts and Dreams Fulfilled in “Final Judgment”

“Final Judgment” kicked off with 16-year-old Leyla Spring, starting the show off with a bang, securing her spot in the Top 24. The ever-so-eccentric, Catie Turner was a nervous wreck facing the judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

But she prevailed into the next round. Sadly, it was the end of the road for fan favorites like: Maddie, Thaddeus and Noah.

In a tension-filled finale, Dennis and Marcio walked in to face the judges together. All with the fate of their future and families on the line… with one spot left. Or so we thought. The judges surprised America, sending both singers to the next round.

This Sunday at 8pm, the 24 Idol hopefuls will contend through “All-Star Duets,” performing with some of music’s biggest superstars. Check out the American Idol excitement right here on WTNH.

