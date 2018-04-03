Astronomers discover most distant star from Earth

(WTNH) — An awesome space discovery has been made.

Astronomers recently used the Hubble Space Telescope and identified the most distant star that has ever been observed.

It has been named “Icarus” and is nine billion light years away from Earth.

Astronomers are now only able to see the star because its light has been magnified by the gravitational pull of a huge, neighborhood galaxy cluster.

