Autism Speaks teams up with The Max Restaurant Group for Autism Awareness Month

(WTNH) — April is Autism Awareness Month, and Autism Speaks New England is teaming up with The Max Restaurant Group to help make a difference.

On Sunday, April 8th, The Max Restaurant Group is hosting the third annual Dine for a Cause to benefit Autism Speaks New England and Palm Beach County chapters.

The restaurants will donate 10% of its sales from the day to Autism Speaks. The organization is the nation’s leading autism advocacy organization and is dedicated to funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for autism.

Bobby Venetianer, Director of Community Outreach of the Max Restaurant Group has a personal connection with the event. His six year old son, is on the autism spectrum.

All Max Restaurant Group restaurants are taking part in the fundraiser all day on April 8th.