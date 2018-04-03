Bysiewicz announces run for governor

WTNH.com staff Published:
Connecticut Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz conducts a news conference in her office at the state Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

(WTNH) — Another Democrat is now an official candidate for governor.

Former Secretary of State Susan Bysiewicz took herself out of the “exploratory phase” and made her candidacy official on Tuesday.

She talked about her public and private sector experience creating job growth.

“I spent the last seven years working with more than 80 Connecticut homegrown companies and I helped them expand and grow thousands of good-paying jobs in our state,” she said.

Many consider Bysiewicz a potential front runner for the Democrats.

