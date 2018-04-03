Career fair for veterans to be held in East Hartford on Wednesday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A career fair for veterans is set for Wednesday in East Hartford.

The Heroes 4 Hire Career Fair is the largest of its kind in New England.

More than 50 companies have signed up to be there and more than 600 veterans are expected to attend.

Related Content: ‘Heroes 4 Hire Career Fair’ to be held in April

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

For more information and for a complete list of participating companies and organizations, click here.