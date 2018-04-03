Changes could be coming to America’s flounder harvest

BOSTON (AP) — Interstate fishing managers are considering changing the rules governing the fishery for a popular species of flounder.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says managers are seeking comments about possible changes to the summer flounder fishery. The fish has been brought to land from Maine to Florida over the years and the catch was worth more than $30 million in 2016.

An entry in the Federal Register about the proposal says it concerns revisions to commercial and recreational quotas for the fish. Comments are due by April 30.

Fishermen caught a little less than 7.8 million pounds of summer flounder in 2016. That was the lowest total since 1972. Most of the catch came to shore in North Carolina, Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.

