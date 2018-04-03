Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum announce they are ‘lovingly’ separating

By Published:
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, Channing Tatum, left, executive producer of the HBO documentary film "War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend," poses with his wife, actress Jenna Dewan Tatum, at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. On Monday, April 2, 2018, the Tatums announced via a joint Twitter post that they have decided to “lovingly separate as a couple” after nearly nine years of marriage. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC News) — Sadly, another Hollywood couple is splitting up. Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, announced via social media that their marriage of nearly nine years is ending.

In an effort to stave off “alternative facts,” the pair noted they wanted to announce the decision themselves, stating, “It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.”

The couple, who are parents to a nearly 5-year-old daughter, Everly, divulged, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the statement continues. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The pair, both 37, added “with lots of love to everyone,” that they, “won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Channing and Jenna began dating shortly after they met on the set of their 2006 movie “Step Up.” They married in 2009.

Channing Tatum is also known for leading roles in “Magic Mike,” “21 Jump Street” and “Dear John.” Jenna has had recurring roles in TV series “Supergirl” and “Witches of East End.”

