Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

By Published:
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, Channing Tatum, left, executive producer of the HBO documentary film "War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend," poses with his wife, actress Jenna Dewan Tatum, at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. On Monday, April 2, 2018, the Tatums announced via a joint Twitter post that they have decided to “lovingly separate as a couple” after nearly nine years of marriage. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to “lovingly separate as a couple” after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split. They say they are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie “Step Up” and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

Tatum has starred in box office hits like “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s