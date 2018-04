WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned building in West Haven early Tuesday morning.

According to the West Haven Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a fire at an abandoned building on Helm St. and Front Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire was on the first floor of the abandoned building.

No one was injured.

There is no word on the cause of this fire.

No further details are available at this time.