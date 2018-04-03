Dead feral cat tests positive for rabies in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–The New Britain Health Department is warning residents of the Belvedere neighborhood about a dead cat that has tested positive for rabies.

The feral cat came into contact with several people, the department said in a release. They were advised to see a doctor for treatment. Officials said other animals in the area may be affected.

Rabies is spread mostly by wild animals but stray cats and dogs can become infected and spread the virus. Both indoor and outdoor domestic animals can get rabies if the animals come into contact with the saliva of an infected animal.

Rabies can be spread if a rabid animal bites or scratches another animal.