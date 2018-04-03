Dr. Patty Ann Tublin’s Tuesday Tips for your career and relationships

(WTNH) — Dr. Patty Ann Tublin is answering our viewers’ questions on career and relationship troubles.

Q: Quincy for North Haven: “My performance review at the end of the year was excellent. I was promised a promotion,when a position opens up 2018. I’m still stuck in my job. What should I do?”

A: First of all, congratulations on your excellent performance review. I’m wondering if the promotion you were promised was put in writing or a verbal promise. You see where I am going here. Either way, circle back to your manager and ask if she has any idea when a position that fils your skill set might be opening up. Your manager is probably really busy and let’s assume she was totally sincere – but she has a million things on her plate so a gentle email reminder might be helpful.

Q: Anna From Orange: “Last month I broke up with my boyfriend and my best girlfriend just told me she is dating him! Do I have the right to be as angry at her as I am? She knows everything about our relationship and I am so hurt.”

A: Well, it’s not unusual for you to be a little hurt and anger. And believe it or not, I get this type of question all the time. Here’s the deal. As painful as it might be, you don’t own your ex-boyfriend AND your girlfriend doesn’t really need your permission to date your ex. NOW, yes, some people might say that it is totally un-cool to date someone’s ex-boyfriend, that doesn’t mean the person doesn’t have the right to. Sorry if this is not the answer you wanted to hear!

