East Hartford police search for bank robbery suspect

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in East Hartford are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a bank on Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 10:20 a.m., units responded to Farmington Bank at 957 Main Street following a report of a robbery.

Officials say the suspect approached the teller and implied that he had a gun, though no firearm was seen.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his late 30’s or early 40’s who stands around 5’10” and has a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball-style cap with a gray logo and a black windbreaker at the time of the alleged incident.

The suspect was last seen fleeing from the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.