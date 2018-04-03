Exchange your Toys ‘R’ Us gift card for a Bed Bath & Beyond eGift Card

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have good news for those of you who have gift cards to Toys “R” Us, which is going out of business.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will let you turn your Toys “R” Us gift cards into a Bed Bath & Beyond eGift Card, but you need to do it fast because the offer is only good through 11:59 pm EST on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

You should know that you may not get the full value of your gift card. You can check the exchange value of the card at the CardCash.com exchange website without having to commit to trading it in.

Other things to know:

-The exchange program will only accept cards with a balance of $20 or more.

-You can exchange more than one gift card.

-As soon as you finish entering your Toys “R” Us gift card information in online, your Bed, Bath & Beyond eGift Card will be issued to you and emailed to you within one business day.

-You can not exchange Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us merchandise credits.

Here’s what you need to do to take advantage of the Bed, Bath & Beyond exchange offer:

Go to bedbathandbeyond.cardcash.com.

Step 1 — Enter merchant name and card balance for a fast and easy offer.

Step 2 — Enter your card number, pin, and basic customer information.

Step 3 — A Bed Bath & Beyond eGift Card will be emailed to you. Your card can be used online or in store at Bed Bath & Beyond