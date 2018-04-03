Funds set up to help family of trooper killed in crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Memorial funds have been set up to help the family of a Connecticut trooper killed in a highway crash last week.

The Connecticut State Police Union announced Tuesday that it created the Kevin Miller Memorial Fund and proceeds will go to Miller’s ex-wife and their two children, ages 13 and 10.

Union officials said donations also can be made through a GoFundMe webpage .

Forty-nine-year-old Miller died while on duty March 29 when his cruiser rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland. Authorities said the truck was in the right lane going up a hill and traveling slower than other vehicles. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A funeral service for Miller is set for Friday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.