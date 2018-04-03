Ganim raises more than $500K for gubernatorial campaign

WTNH.com staff Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport mayor and gubernatorial candidate Joe Ganim has raised nearly $525,000 for his campaign.

Ganim says the fundraising has surpassed his expectations.

Related Content: Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Lennie Grimaldi shares thoughts on Ganim’s race for governor

Ganim is not available for public campaign financing.

This is due to his past conviction on political corruption charges.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Ganim officially running for governor

Ganim has previously stated his experiences have made him “better prepared” to be governor.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s