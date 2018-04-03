Ganim raises more than $500K for gubernatorial campaign

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport mayor and gubernatorial candidate Joe Ganim has raised nearly $525,000 for his campaign.
Ganim says the fundraising has surpassed his expectations.
Ganim is not available for public campaign financing.
This is due to his past conviction on political corruption charges.
Ganim has previously stated his experiences have made him “better prepared” to be governor.