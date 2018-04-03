GM to halt monthly sales reports and switch to quarters

By Published: Updated:
General Motors headquarters (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP) — General Motors says it will stop reporting its sales figures every month and instead will post the numbers each quarter.

The move could prompt other automakers to make the same change. Currently nearly all U.S. automakers report sales monthly.

GM says 30 days isn’t long enough to separate real trends from short-term fluctuations caused by weather, new product launches or other factors. The company’s sales grew nearly 16 percent in March, pushing the company into positive territory for the first quarter. Sales are up 3.8 percent through March after falling 1.4 percent last year.

Related Content: Tips for parents before your teen gets behind the wheel

The company has been reducing low-profit sales to rental car companies. Many automakers use those sales to boost monthly numbers.

GM says it will report March sales Tuesday with other automakers, then switch to quarters.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s