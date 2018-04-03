Governor nominates judge to serve on Appellate Court

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated Judge Ingrid Moll to serve on Connecticut’s second-highest court. He also named 11 people to serve as trial court judges.

The Democratic governor announced his pick of Moll for the Appellate Court on Tuesday. The West Hartford resident has been a Superior Court judge the past four years, after having worked at a Hartford law firm.

Related Content: Malloy nominates 11 for Superior Court judicial vacancies

Moll will take the Appellate Court spot previously held by state Supreme Court Justice Maria Arujo Kahn, if approved by the legislature.

Among the Superior Court judge nominees is James Spallone, chief legal counsel for the state House of Representatives Democratic Caucus.

The nominations come a week after the state Senate rejected Malloy’s chief justice pick, Andrew McDonald. Malloy says he will soon name another chief justice nominee.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s