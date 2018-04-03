Governor nominates judge to serve on Appellate Court

Related Coverage Malloy nominates 11 for Superior Court judicial vacancies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated Judge Ingrid Moll to serve on Connecticut’s second-highest court. He also named 11 people to serve as trial court judges.

The Democratic governor announced his pick of Moll for the Appellate Court on Tuesday. The West Hartford resident has been a Superior Court judge the past four years, after having worked at a Hartford law firm.

Moll will take the Appellate Court spot previously held by state Supreme Court Justice Maria Arujo Kahn, if approved by the legislature.

Among the Superior Court judge nominees is James Spallone, chief legal counsel for the state House of Representatives Democratic Caucus.

The nominations come a week after the state Senate rejected Malloy’s chief justice pick, Andrew McDonald. Malloy says he will soon name another chief justice nominee.