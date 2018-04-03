Hamden crews cleanup after recent storms

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– After a number of storms, Hamden crews are busy removing tree limbs and brush. T.J. Dugay works for public works with the town of Hamden. He said, “It happens every couple of years. We get hit, whacked with a couple of big storms and you just got to deal with it.” Storm after storm is making its mark on the town.

Dugay said, “The wind is just as bad if not worse than the heavy snow.” Crews are using loaders and chainsaws for the clean-up. Lauren Ortman said, “I think it encourages people to litter when they see the mess. I think our biggest problem frankly in the town is the litter.” Residents told NEWS8 the loose tree limbs are a big safety concern. Ortman added, “The tree limbs can be dead and the weight of the water absolutely.” Dugay said, “Anything that if  half snapped off or stuck up in the air we are taking them down before they do anymore damage or fall on somebody. The trees limbs are collected and brought to public works. Eventually the pile will end up as compost.

Residents said it makes a big difference when the brush is cleaned up. Sam Babbiet added, “I’m happy to see them.” Ortman added, “Thrilled actually yes we are delighted that they are picking up all the debris and we are real happy about it. Dugay said, “It’s in their backyard they drag it out so even if we come by we are going to have to come by again.” It will take public works crews weeks to pick up all the loose tree branches and brush.

