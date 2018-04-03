Increased police presence at Naugatuck High School following social media threats

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be an increase in police presence at Naugatuck High School on Tuesday after a juvenile student was arrested for allegedly made social media threats to students and teachers.

According to the Naugatuck Police Department, a juvenile Naugatuck High School student was arrested on Monday April 2 for making threats to teachers and students through a post on their SnapChat.

Police say they were alerted about the post on Monday night around 10:45 p.m. after the threats were shared and received by many students that had shared a screenshot of the post.

Officials say the original reporting of the post was made by another Naugatuck High School student who gave authorities a copy of a screenshot of the post. They also say the department received over 50 calls from parents, students, and citizens who were concerned about sending kids to school because of the post.

Police say the juvenile student was able to be identified through the information in the post and officers went to their residence.

Following interviews with the parent and the juvenile, authorities say the student admitted to creating the posts while they were stressed out earlier that evening. They say the student noted that there was no intention to hurt or threaten anyone.

Also during the investigation, officials say the juvenile did not have access to weapons as the home did not contain any.

Due to the alarm created by the post, police say the juvenile was arrested and charged with breach of peace. They say the juvenile was released to the custody of a parent pending a court date at the Waterbury Juvenile Court.

The Naugatuck Police Department says they will have additional police presence at the school on Tuesday.