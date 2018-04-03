Malloy nominates 11 for Superior Court judicial vacancies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 11 Connecticut residents have been nominated by Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy to fill judicial vacancies on the Connecticut Superior Court.

Currently, there are 42 vacancies on the court.

“Selecting nominees to fill vacancies in our court system is one of the most important duties that a governor performs – they must possess the qualities that build a stronger, fairer Connecticut for everyone in the long-run,” Governor Malloy said. “I believe that each of these women and men will bring to the bench the diverse qualities that mirror the people of our state while also meeting the high principles and integrity that our citizens deserve.”

Those nominated by Governor Malloy include:

Barbara Aaron of West Hartford, Eugene Calistro of Guilford, Suzanne Caron of Bloomfield, Courtney Chaplin of Manchester, Robert Clark of Durham, Tracy Lee Dayton of Weston, Stephanie McLaughlin of Stamford, Maureen Prince-Boreland of Durham, Stuart Rosen of Avon, Joseph Schwartz of West Hartford, and James Spallone of Centerbrook.

The Governor plans to announce further nominations in the coming days.