Man gets 30 years for role in innocent teen’s death

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a gunfight on a city street that left an innocent 14-year-old boy dead.

The Connecticut Post reports that 24-year-old Michael Majors, of Bridgeport, was sentenced Monday for the gunfight on Dec. 24, 2015 that killed Luis Colon.

Majors pleaded guilty in February to charges including first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities say Majors and another man shot at each other outside a Bridgeport store. Neither man was struck, but Colon, crossing the street eating from a bag of gummy worms, was hit by a stray bullet. He had been sent to the store by his mother for some last-minute Christmas items.

Majors maintained he fired in self-defense.

The other man awaits trial on a murder charge.

