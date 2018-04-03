Man gets 30 years for role in innocent teen’s death

By Published:
Michael Majors (Photo: Bridgeport Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a gunfight on a city street that left an innocent 14-year-old boy dead.

The Connecticut Post reports that 24-year-old Michael Majors, of Bridgeport, was sentenced Monday for the gunfight on Dec. 24, 2015 that killed Luis Colon.

Related: Man pleads guilty to role in gunfight that left teen dead

Majors pleaded guilty in February to charges including first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities say Majors and another man shot at each other outside a Bridgeport store. Neither man was struck, but Colon, crossing the street eating from a bag of gummy worms, was hit by a stray bullet. He had been sent to the store by his mother for some last-minute Christmas items.

Related content: Murdered Bridgeport teen identified, arrest made

Majors maintained he fired in self-defense.

The other man awaits trial on a murder charge.

Related content: Two teens shot, one fatally in Bridgeport

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s