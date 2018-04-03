Man proposes during Easter egg hunt with golden egg

(ABC News) — One California man surprised his now-fiancé by proposing during their family’s Easter egg hunt with a golden egg.
Letty Martinez had no idea that the Easter party she was planning for her family would actually turn out to be the perfect setting for a proposal.
“To my left, there’s a petting zoo with bunnies, then there’s a gentleman dressed as a bunny … and 30 to 40 feet away from me is a mariachi band,” future groom Jorge Peniche told ABC News.
Martinez, 30, said she had no idea a proposal was on the horizon since she had planned the festivities.
“I was just so busy with that and making sure everyone had a good time,” she added.
Looking back on the day, Martinez said, now it makes sense that Peniche, who’s the road manager for rapper Nipsey Hussle, kept adding more friends and family to the guest list.