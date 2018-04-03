Man proposes during Easter egg hunt with golden egg

A photo of the egg that Jorge Peniche used to propose to his now-fiance Letty Martinez on Easter. (Photo: Courtesy Jorge Peniche via ABC News)

(ABC News) — One California man surprised his now-fiancé by proposing during their family’s Easter egg hunt with a golden egg.

Letty Martinez had no idea that the Easter party she was planning for her family would actually turn out to be the perfect setting for a proposal.

“To my left, there’s a petting zoo with bunnies, then there’s a gentleman dressed as a bunny … and 30 to 40 feet away from me is a mariachi band,” future groom Jorge Peniche told ABC News.

Martinez, 30, said she had no idea a proposal was on the horizon since she had planned the festivities.

“I was just so busy with that and making sure everyone had a good time,” she added.

Looking back on the day, Martinez said, now it makes sense that Peniche, who’s the road manager for rapper Nipsey Hussle, kept adding more friends and family to the guest list.

“I was like, ‘Dude! Now I have to go all out,'” she recalled, adding that there were at least 50 people in their backyard in San Gabriel, California.

Peniche called the afternoon “fun, organized chaos.”

Martinez was busy kicking off the Easter egg hunt for all of the children, handing out Easter-themed headbands that featured bunny ears.

“My boyfriend, and our newborn [also named Jorge], came up to me and he said, ‘Look, we found this gold egg,'” she recalled. “He said, ‘Here! Open it. And then I knew what was happening.'”

Peniche, also 30, said it was important for his 12-year-old step-son, and the rest of his family, to witness his proposal.

“As a man of the household… our sons look to me to get the blueprint. I have to practice what I preach,” he said.

Martinez explained the proposal couldn’t have been any more perfect although it was a bit out of character for her normally “mellow” partner.

“It was going outside of his character… so I was really grateful he gave me that moment,” she added.

“And the Fabergé[-style] egg was a perfect vessel for the announcement,” Peniche said. “The most important thing is she loves it.”

