MERIDEN TEENS TAKE UNIQUE STEPS TO TACKLE UNDERAGE DRINKING

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Larue Graham and Mitchell McEwen are standout members of the Maloney High School football team in Meriden. These days, they’re tackling something important off the field to keep alcohol away from minors. And for Mitchell, it’s personal.

“My uncle died of alcoholism and it was too late to get him help,” Mitchell said. “So I feel like I want to help people.”

Mitchell and Larue joined The Meriden Healthy Youth coalition. They’re on a mission to discourage package stores from selling alcohol to minors, which is illegal anyway, and they want to discourage adults from making alcohol easily accessible to teens at home. They’re doing this through “sticker shock” at places like Village Liquor in Meriden. When adults buy alcohol there, they get stickers on their bags, along with handwritten messages from kids like Mitchell and Larue, meant to educate about the dangers of underage drinking.

“The average American boy has his first drink at the age of eleven,” read Mitchell. Another message reads one in 3 Connecticut high school students currently uses alcohol.

The owner of the Village Liquor store says his customers often ask about the messages.

“People read the messages and say that’s good,” said Harry Patel. “Good for the community.”

Adults with the Meriden Healthy Youth Coalition are proud of kids like Larue and Mitchell for getting involved and caring.

“Starting with alcohol at a younger age ups the chance for a student or a youth to become addicted,” said Krystle Blake, of the Meriden Healthy Youth Coalition. “Their brains are not fully developed to age 25 so as long as we can prolong them from starting the use of alcohol or any substances, it furthers their chances of not becoming addicted.”

Mitchell and Larue help their participation scores some big wins for their friends and other teens.

“If we can help one person not start alcohol and drug use, we made a change in the community. And I think that’s the best part about this.”

