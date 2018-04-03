New food comes to Fenway

Related Coverage Eat It Up: Yard Goats Announce New Food For The Season

BOSTON (WTNH) — Some new food is coming to Fenway Park this season.

The ballpark’s taco trios consist of seasoned pulled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, pickled slaw and chipotle sour cream in flour tortillas.

Fans can also now get the Cavendish Farms tater tots which are topped with bacon bits, sour cream and chives.

Related Content: Eat It Up: Yard Goats Announce New Food For The Season

For dessert, you can try the crème brûlée french toast. It’s covered in a house-made pastry cream and chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup and Fenway Farms’s strawberry sauce topped with powdered sugar.