New food comes to Fenway

Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox (Image: Wikimedia.org)

BOSTON (WTNH) — Some new food is coming to Fenway Park this season.

The ballpark’s taco trios consist of seasoned pulled chicken, fresh pico de gallo, pickled slaw and chipotle sour cream in flour tortillas.

Fans can also now get the Cavendish Farms tater tots which are topped with bacon bits, sour cream and chives.

For dessert, you can try the crème brûlée french toast. It’s covered in a house-made pastry cream and chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup and Fenway Farms’s strawberry sauce topped with powdered sugar.

