New Yard Goats can’t wait to suit up for one of minor league baseball’s most-hyped franchises

(WTNH)–The Yard Goats begin their second season in Hartford on Thursday night. What an inaugural year they had in their gorgeous new ballpark.

The ‘Goats set all kinds of attendance records, and put a good product on the field. Some of the new players on the team said they can’t wait to start the season on one of the most-publicized teams in all of minor league baseball.

“Shoot, we’ve been playing for ourselves out there in Arizona, and didn’t have any fans, so it’s gonna be cool to have that adrenaline jumping, I’m sure were going to have the best fans ever from what I’ve heard down here at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, so we’re excited to get after it,” said outfielder Wes Rogers.

The Yard Goats host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and New Hampshire on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.