New Yard Goats can’t wait to suit up for one of minor league baseball’s most-hyped franchises

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Yard Goats begin their second season in Hartford on Thursday night. What an inaugural year they had in their gorgeous new ballpark.

The ‘Goats set all kinds of attendance records, and put a good product on the field. Some of the new players on the team said they can’t wait to start the season on one of the most-publicized teams in all of minor league baseball.

“Shoot, we’ve been playing for ourselves out there in Arizona, and didn’t have any fans, so it’s gonna be cool to have that adrenaline jumping, I’m sure were going to have the best fans ever from what I’ve heard down here at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, so we’re excited to get after it,” said outfielder Wes Rogers.

The Yard Goats host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and New Hampshire on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s