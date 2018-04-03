Organization works to outfit girls with free prom dresses

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Proms are just around the corner, and a New Haven organization is working to help girls find the perfect dress for free.

“We established the event because we noticed that there are many adolescent teens within the city and in the state of Connecticut who were unable to attend prom because of the cost of prom dresses,” explained Khalilah Abdulrahim with Project Hope CT.

A night that is supposed to be filled with all things pretty can also cost a pretty penny. That’s where Project Hope CT comes in.

“Free prom dresses, free shoes and accessories for students,” added Abdulrahim.

Dresses are donated by strangers, community groups and a long list of sponsors that help make prom night sparkle for hundreds of girls.

“I remember last year I went to the shop when the girls were trying on their dresses,” said sponsor Clementina Yazdani. “It was heart-touching to see them try on the gown and they are so excited and not to have to worry there was a price attached to the dress.”

Project Hope CT is located in The Shops at Yale in downtown New Haven from April 7th until the 28th.

“They can just come,” Adbulrahim explained. “They just need their school ID or school report card.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s