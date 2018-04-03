PD: Milford man charged after striking pole, leaving scene

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man has been charged after allegedly striking a pole and then leaving the scene.

According to Milford police, on Tuesday morning just before 3:00 a.m., 28-year-old Bryan Tabak was operating his vehicle on Robert Treat Parkway.

Officials say Tabak then drove his vehicle off of the roadway and struck a utility pole. He allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

Following an investigation, police charged Tabak with evading responsibility. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.