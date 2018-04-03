Pregnant woman not allowed to board Disney cruise ship

File photo of Disney Magic Cruise (Bigstock Photo)

MIAMI (AP) — Disney Cruise Lines prevented a Missouri woman from boarding one of its ships because she is 25 weeks pregnant.

Emily Jackson and her family arrived in Miami last week after her doctor had cleared her to vacation aboard Disney Magic. But the line does not allow women who are more than 24 weeks pregnant to sail out of safety concerns, and a doctor’s note is not accepted.

An armed police officer escorted the family from check-in.

Jackson said: “We had a terrible Disney experience.”

Disney refunded the family for the cruise. In a statement to the Miami Herald, the line said its policy is on its website and in travel documents. The line said the Miami-Dade Police Department is responsible for security at the port and “handled the situation as they felt appropriate given the guest’s actions.”

