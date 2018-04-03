Puppy rescued from West Hartford house fire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A puppy was rescued from a West Hartford house fire on Monday night.

West Hartford fire officials say that at around 10:50 p.m., fire crews responded to a home on Ridgewood Road after a report of the house filling with smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke pushing from the front of the home. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely except for a pet that was still inside.

Fire crews were then able to find the puppy and safely return it to the homeowners.

According to fire officials, the flames were quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.