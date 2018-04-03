Randy Edsall not sympathetic to players watching national title game; working Huskies hard in spring practice

By Published:

(WTNH)–Ten spring practices are in the books for the UConn football team, and there is lots to work on after Randy Edsall‘s first year back with the Huskies.

UConn was just 3-9 last year with Edsall back, and will now try to build up a roster that has lots of holes to fill.

Edsall is working his team hard this spring—lots of intensity, and the head coach is not afraid to call out his players after some lackluster effort.

“It wasn’t as sharp as I would’ve liked it last week,” Edsall said. “And then I just saw it again this week.”

“Some of those things I had to remind them, like yeah I know there was a basketball game last night, but you still have to get your rest and sometimes you have to sacrifice that stuff. I didn’t watch any of it because I knew I had to get up and do those things.”

The annual Blue-White spring game is set for April 14.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s