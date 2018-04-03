Randy Edsall not sympathetic to players watching national title game; working Huskies hard in spring practice

(WTNH)–Ten spring practices are in the books for the UConn football team, and there is lots to work on after Randy Edsall‘s first year back with the Huskies.

UConn was just 3-9 last year with Edsall back, and will now try to build up a roster that has lots of holes to fill.

Edsall is working his team hard this spring—lots of intensity, and the head coach is not afraid to call out his players after some lackluster effort.

“It wasn’t as sharp as I would’ve liked it last week,” Edsall said. “And then I just saw it again this week.”

“Some of those things I had to remind them, like yeah I know there was a basketball game last night, but you still have to get your rest and sometimes you have to sacrifice that stuff. I didn’t watch any of it because I knew I had to get up and do those things.”

The annual Blue-White spring game is set for April 14.